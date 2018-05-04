Information Security Consultant

Information Security Management

– Document and maintain application security policies & processes.

– Give input and/or evaluate development specifications to ensure compliance to information security policies and standards.

– Identify and/or log mitigation instructions for information security risks and or vulnerabilities

– Identify and/or log mitigation instructions for Security baseline non-compliance instances.

– Log mitigation instructions to resolve information security related audit findings.

– Do testing of security related deployments across the various development environments and production.

Logical access

– Create and maintain security groups/profiles on the various applications

– Create new and add/remove/change users/user accounts to the various applications

– Implement and maintain effective reporting for user management on the various applications

Audit controls & support

– Ensure that controls/reports – to monitor compliance to security policies and standards – are executed.

– Maintain records of completing these controls for input to the audit process(es)

– Collect and submit data to the various audit processes.

– Handle requests for additional information from the auditor(s)

– Facilitate the requests from auditors who requires input from third parties (GTI, BCX, MIP, etc.)

– Assist management to report on the progress of mitigation actions on previous findings.

Business support

– Support projects and release teams during deployments

– Assist SEB IT Operational Support with security related business issues

– Facilitate Active Directory related issues for users and computers

– Facilitate file share/NTFS access requests

– Facilitate Linux and Samba Share access and support

– Facilitate firewall rule change requests.

– Assist the Disaster Recovery coordinator during exercises with security related issues.

What will make you successful in this role?

– Good understanding of the SEB business environment

– Good interpersonal and negotiation skills

– End-to-end ownership of tasks and responsibilities (to ensure timeously delivery of tasks of an agreed quality)

Qualification & experience (do not include matric if a degree is required)

– Grade 12 with Mathematics

– Preferably a post matric qualification in Information Technology (Computer studies, Security+, etc.)

– ISO27001 and CISSP will be beneficial

Knowledge and skills (high level and bulleted)

– 5 Years working experience in an Information Security function

– 3 Years working experience on Active Directory and Linux (including Samba) security configuration.

– 1 Year business analysis exposure.

– 1 Year involvement with planning and execution of the change management process.

Personal qualities (most critical ones only and bulleted)

– Team player

– Self-motivating/self-driven – focus in delivering results

– Detail orientated

Learn more/Apply for this position