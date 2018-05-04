Java Developer

Our client is expanding their Retail Division, and in the process of assembling multiple teams for an international client. To help them expand they are in need of vibrant Java Developers. If you have good experience in Java and Web technologies, love to play with the latest technologies and want to help make the user experience of their solid product range even better, then do not hesitate to apply. Qualification:Relevant Tertiary Degree (BSc in Computer Science / Software Engineering, preferable) Skills & Experience: Minimum 3 years’ experienceExperience working with the modern web ecosystem: Git, Node.js, NPM, Gulp, and BowerStrong understanding of and experience in (PHP, HTML, CSS, JavaScript and jQuery)Good experience with MySQL Java, MVC, ScalaExperience in working with a digital teamPassionate about development and willing to make use of other languages / technologies when applicableAbility to research emerging technologies and identify possible new applicationsAwareness of and experience in implementation, web standards, good coding practices as well as user-oriented/friendly designExperience with cross-browser compatibility including Internet Explorer rendering issues and solutionsA love for coding and taking pride in your work Job Description:The ideal Java Developer will be part of a vibrant, multi-talented group of strategists, coders, marketers and designers.Write software by building quality into the product from the start.Accelerate delivery of software into production by using devops principles and practices.Consistently improve the delivery process. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, ROBIN CHRISTIAN on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027326.

