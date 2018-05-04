Microsoft SQL Developer (0203)

Role Description:

Microsoft SQL Developer

Various locations in Cape Town

This opportunity is certain to create the kind of exposure and constant up skilling and learning that would move your career in the direction you would most like it to go. Technologies are focused on Microsoft and previous experience in MS environments is required.

Skills and Experience:

Requirements:

Relevant Tertiary

A good working knowledge of Microsoft environments essential with MS certifications preferred

A keen interest in solving complex problems

Expertise in writing SQL Queries and stored procedures

Expertise in Data Warehouse Concepts and implementation

ETL

SSIS

SQL Server Reporting Services

OLAP

MS SQL Server Family

Contact: (email address)

