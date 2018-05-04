.NET Core Software Engineer (0203)

Role Description:
.Net Core Software Engineer
Permanent Position
Cape Town, Western Cape
Open to all South Africans
Purpose of the role:
The ideal candidate for this role will be responsible for working within the ICT development team to deliver enhancements, new initiatives and resolve live issues with a full understanding of the standard system development life cycle (define, build, test) and proven track record of delivery.
Development
- Deliver solutions according to the agreed project timelines
- Contribute and adhere to coding standards, best practices, and procedures
- Ensure accurate scoping and allocation of time for development required
- Participate in team knowledge management and make recommendations for continuous improvement of SDLC
- Willing to try new things and embrace open source technologies
Systemsupport
- Support and maintain production system(s)
- Ensure that all support queries are logged and attend to system queries according to agreed timelines
- Continuously identify and solve technical problems
Mentoring
- Assist and mentor junior members within the team
Skills and Experience:
Qualifications & Accreditations
- 3 Year diploma or degree with Information Technology being the core subject
Experience & Skills
Must Have:
- Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ working experience as a C# .net developer (.Net Framework)
- Proven track record in taking projects through the Software Development Life Cycle.
- Design, develop, and deliver new features using RESTful API??s and related services
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Deployment workflows
- Assist in requirements identification and in producing specifications
- Excellent practical knowledge of OOP concepts and SOLID principles
- Support the creation and maintenance of technical documentation
- Must have working experience with the following technologies; user controls and web parts, WCF and ASMX web service, jQuery/ Javascript/ JSON, HTML/ CSS, Team Foundation Server (TFS), Visual Studio 2015+, Web Essentials OO/ SOLID
- Proven experience with ASP.NET view state management, form validation controls and .NET controls is required
- Understanding of Web.config, appSettings.config and sql.config
Nice to have
- .NET Core experience
- Entity Framework experience
- GIT experience
- Cloud experience (AWS, Azure or Google Cloud)
- Working within a microservices architecture/distributed architecture.
- Front end JS framework experience (Angular 2, Bootstrap, React etc.)
- Docker/Kubernetes experience
- Scalability and high throughput software
- Retail or FinTech experience
Email: (email address)