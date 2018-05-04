Robot Programmer

May 4, 2018

We are actively seeking a Robot Programmer for a permanent position in East London, Eastern Cape.

Applicants are required to meet the following criteria:

  • NQF 4 qualification / Matric
  • Electronics or Electrical Engineer ND will be advantageous
  • At least 2-3 years working in Maintenance/Robotics Department
  • Experience in automotive environment (Pre -requisite)
  • Thorough understanding of spot welding processes
  • Thorough understanding of Mig welding processes
  • Knowledge in the operation and programming of KUKA Robots system KRC 2 OR 4
  • Knowledge in the operation and programming of ABB Robots systems
  • Ability to learn and understand different / new robot software easily and quickly
  • Computer literacy (Microsoft Excel & Word)
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to handle pressure
  • Basic machine electrical and electronic maintenance knowledge
  • Knowledge in glue application systems SCA
  • Knowledge in quality management ISO TS (contact number)
  • Fronius and SKL weld controllers

The successful applicant would be required, but not limited to:

  • Welding, Robot and PLC optimization on all lines
  • New product welding programs development
  • Continuous improvement efforts e.g. cost & time of welding procedures
  • Implementing Asset Care and preventative maintenance
  • Control of welding consumables for all robots
  • Assisting the SBU teams as & when necessary
  • Working shifts if necessary
  • Doing Standby and Call outs
  • Setting up complete programs from inception to finished of project.

Salary Offering: R505050,00 p/a
All CVs and supporting documentation should be forwarded to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position