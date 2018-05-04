We are actively seeking a Robot Programmer for a permanent position in East London, Eastern Cape.
Applicants are required to meet the following criteria:
- NQF 4 qualification / Matric
- Electronics or Electrical Engineer ND will be advantageous
- At least 2-3 years working in Maintenance/Robotics Department
- Experience in automotive environment (Pre -requisite)
- Thorough understanding of spot welding processes
- Thorough understanding of Mig welding processes
- Knowledge in the operation and programming of KUKA Robots system KRC 2 OR 4
- Knowledge in the operation and programming of ABB Robots systems
- Ability to learn and understand different / new robot software easily and quickly
- Computer literacy (Microsoft Excel & Word)
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to handle pressure
- Basic machine electrical and electronic maintenance knowledge
- Knowledge in glue application systems SCA
- Knowledge in quality management ISO TS (contact number)
- Fronius and SKL weld controllers
The successful applicant would be required, but not limited to:
- Welding, Robot and PLC optimization on all lines
- New product welding programs development
- Continuous improvement efforts e.g. cost & time of welding procedures
- Implementing Asset Care and preventative maintenance
- Control of welding consumables for all robots
- Assisting the SBU teams as & when necessary
- Working shifts if necessary
- Doing Standby and Call outs
- Setting up complete programs from inception to finished of project.
Salary Offering: R505050,00 p/a
All CVs and supporting documentation should be forwarded to (email address)