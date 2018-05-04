Senior IT Project Manager

May 4, 2018

Job Purpose:To plan, control and execute a broadset of activities to deliver a broad range of IT and/or business projects (Infrastructure and Applications) to agreed parameters of cost, timescales and quality.Dimensions:

  • Budget– project driven (between $50k-$1m are the anticipated levels)
  • Resources – no direct reports, project deliverables drive resource pool and model

Principal Accountabilities

:Project Management

  • Responsible for the definition, documentation and satisfactory delivery of projects.
  • Applies Project Management disciplines around all deliverables including planning, RAID management, resource management, procurement management, finance management and quality management.
  • Manages the Project Change Control procedure to track and deliver approved deviations from the initial scope.
  • Responsible for effective Stakeholder selection and engagement for the duration of the project.
  • Manages escalations when tolerances are breached in terms of cost, time and quality requirements
  • Provides leadership to project resources to drive the delivery of the project deliverables/changes.

Benefits Management

  • Works with the business to undertake post-project implementation reviews to measure the benefits derived by the project changes.

Key Challenges

:

  • Ensuring stakeholders are kept engaged and informed throughout the delivery of the project
  • Keeping project scope changes to a minimum.
  • Drive accurate budget estimation and ensuring that actual spend is within 10% or managed via appropriate project management controls.
  • Delivering projects and milestones within agreed timeframe.
  • Managing resources across multiple geographies.

Job Knowledge, Skills & Experiences

:

  • Educated to degree level, likely in an information technology specialty or holds a professional qualification.
  • Has a Project Management Qualification
  • Has achieved proficiency in project management and change delivery.
  • Has proven, relevant experience of the implementation and delivery of changes to IT systems including, but not limited to ERP systems and associated technologies (Oil&Gas a plus)
  • Security Project delivery advantageous
  • Has proven experience of 3rd party software vendor selection and management.
  • Has proven knowledge and experience of the software development life-cycle and how this translates to the project delivery framework.
  • Has proven leadership skills, and a good knowledge of business analysis.
  • Broadly skilled in information and communications technology. Has a comprehensive knowledge of relevant development life-cycles
  • Understands the corporate policy framework, management structures and reporting procedures, and can see the “big picture”.
  • Has strong planning, communication and presentation skills.
  • Is proficient in project quality management.
  • Is familiar with a range of analysis, modelling and design methods; has good current knowledge of IT standards, applications and trends.
  • Can lead Business Analysts to obtain information from business people in face to face situations, and to analyse information on users’ occupational tasks obtained by a variety of formal and informal means. Has an analytical and creative approach to problem solving.
  • Has sound understanding of the costs of IT (project and “lifetime”) and the ability to cost operational IT services to identify cost saving or revenue generating benefits.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position