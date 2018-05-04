Senior Project Manager

Job Title: Senior Business Project Manager

Duration: Permanent

Location: Cape Town, Southern Suburbs

Industry: Financial

Description:

– Responsible for managing large projects within the constraints of scope, quality, time and cost.

– Initiating, planning, executing and finalizing each project within these constraints

– Setting-up of the project, ensuring the problem/objective is clear and planning a course of action that addresses all aspects to achieve the project outcome

– A key part of these roles are stakeholder management across the business and the ability to translate technical information into business terminology.

KRA’s Perform standard Project Management tasks and activities, including the following:

– Set-up and management of projects, ensuring the objective and scope is clear and planning a course of action to ensure objectives are met.

– Ensure that appropriate planning and project governance disciplines are followed, including:

– Develop and maintain project schedule

– Develop and maintain RAID logs and actively manage reporting, resolution and/or escalation of risks & issues

– Regularly report on progress as required

– Manage project budget and costs

– Resource planning of project staff and service providers

– Manage the people, processes and technology required to deliver the project outcomes effectively

– Manage interdependencies with other projects & initiatives

– Ensuring that all work is undertaken within the organisation standards and that processes of conduct is adhered to

– Stakeholder management across project team and related stakeholders

– Monitor and manage multiple client expectations

– Accurate project implementation, project closure reporting, quantify and feedback project benefits to all stakeholders

– Responsible for driving clarity of the problem being solved/objective to be met together with the business

– Ensuring that quality is achieved as planned

– Manages deviations from plan to keep the business / project owner & sponsor appraised of issues / risks and provide alternatives, where appropriate

– Escalates decisions and/or unresolved issues and in doing so provides alternatives and or solutions

Requirements

– Matric/Grade 12

– Min 3 year relevant tertiary qualification

– Formal project management training and accredited PM qualification is essential with at least 5 years working experience

– Experience in similar project environments i.e. within finance, risk, tax functions of large corporates

– Experience in utilizing project management methodology and related tools i.e. MS Project is essential

– Experience on large business projects largely delivered through IT is essential

– An excellent communicator who can adapt to different levels of audience expertise and different sizes of audiences in both their written and verbal communication

– Well-versed in managing senior stakeholders’ expectations

– Proven ability in multi-tasking and managing several projects at once

– Good business acumen

– Good inter-personal skills, including influencing skills.

– Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal and team results

– Self-starter, able to show initiative and work with minimal guidance

– Capacity to work under pressure and meet deadlines

– Solution-driven, passionate and energetic

Competencies:

– Strategic

– Leading with Influence

– Innovation

– Execution

– Customer First

– Personal Mastery

– Collaboration

Learn more/Apply for this position