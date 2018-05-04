Senior SQL Developer (MS SQL) – Consulting (0203)

Role Description:

Permanent

Cape Town, Western Cape

A large consulting firm in Cape Town requires the skills of a seasoned and experience MS SQL Developer to join their team and become responsible for the creation of complex programmes.

The role would require senior level development skills to accompany your strong communication skills, logical and analytical approach to problem solving and clear evidence of leaderships skills. You will work with other members of the consulting team onsite at a client, ensuring best practices are met.

Your role will include creating & amending programs, documentation, planning & designing of test programs, and reviews.

You will also develop large and complex mission critical programs and produce program modifications from supplied specs using agreed tools to achieve a well engineered result.

Your expert advice in programming methods, tools and standards will be used in the organisation. Part of your responsibilities will also include providing coaching and support to junior staff members.

Skills and Experience:

Requirements

Expertise in writing SQL Queries and stored procedures

Expertise in Data Warehouse Concepts and implementation

ETL

SSIS

SQL Server Reporting Services

OLAP

MS SQL Server Family

Contact: (email address)

