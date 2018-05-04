Senior Web Developer (0203)

Role Description:

Senior Web Developer

Cape Town

Package open – dependent on skill level

We are looking for a problem solving, self-motivated individual to join the Software Development Team as Senior Web Developer.

Duties:

Designing, maintaining and implementing website coding architecture and new features as required

Coding for the creation of new and maintenance of existing websites

Some level of Back-end Development

Proposing website solutions

Coding and testing of mailers to best practice standards

Working with Software Development Team for quality control and coding guidelines

Follow intellectual property guidelines for the various brands

Consultation with client to ensure understanding of brief/product requirements

Skills and Experience:

Requirements:

Minimum 4 years experience

Firm grasp of Visual Studio, HTML 5, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery and SEO principles

Mobile experience advantageous

Knowledge and experience with MVC, ASP.NET and C# advantageous

Proven experience in internet technology and website design ?? HTML and Back-End Development

Development experience in Microsoft technologies

Must be multi-skilled and / or willing to learn and apply new technologies and languages

Be able to work alongside Development team to integrate application code into websites and or web applications

Contact: (email address)

