Senior Web Developer (0203)

Role Description:
Senior Web Developer
Cape Town
Package open – dependent on skill level
We are looking for a problem solving, self-motivated individual to join the Software Development Team as Senior Web Developer.
Duties:
- Designing, maintaining and implementing website coding architecture and new features as required
- Coding for the creation of new and maintenance of existing websites
- Some level of Back-end Development
- Proposing website solutions
- Coding and testing of mailers to best practice standards
- Working with Software Development Team for quality control and coding guidelines
- Follow intellectual property guidelines for the various brands
- Consultation with client to ensure understanding of brief/product requirements
Skills and Experience:
Requirements:
- Minimum 4 years experience
- Firm grasp of Visual Studio, HTML 5, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery and SEO principles
- Mobile experience advantageous
- Knowledge and experience with MVC, ASP.NET and C# advantageous
- Proven experience in internet technology and website design ?? HTML and Back-End Development
- Development experience in Microsoft technologies
- Must be multi-skilled and / or willing to learn and apply new technologies and languages
- Be able to work alongside Development team to integrate application code into websites and or web applications
Contact: (email address)