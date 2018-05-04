Technical Project Manager

ENVIRONMENT:

A niche market development company based in Westlake is looking for a Technical Project Manager to join their team on a 1-year renewable contract. At least 5 years’ professional systems maintenance experience in a communications environment; experience with GSM and Ethernet technologies, appropriate management and diagnostic tools; Firewall, radius, and other network management components. Knowledge of the Health and Tech industry.

DUTIES:

Investigate, research and document client requirements and propose solutions.

Conceptualize, design, configure, troubleshoot, implement and monitor hardware and communications technologies (modems, routers, GSM modules, Point to Point microwave etc).

Systems failure analysis and recovery, ensuring the consistency and integrity of communications

Ensuring there is a business continuity / redundancy planning for communications solutions.

Hardware/software/network configuration and management.

Technical support and general troubleshooting.

Ensure technical support is available when required.

Ensure correct security policies on hardware and communications technologies.

Manage and lead hardware and software migration and upgrade efforts when required.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 5 years’ professional systems maintenance experience in a communications environment.

Strong troubleshooting skills.

Ability to communicate technical issues with non-technical people.

Excellent English language proficiency.

Valid driver’s license.

South African citizen or valid work permit holder.

Technology experience should include: Strong e



Learn more/Apply for this position