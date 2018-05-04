ENVIRONMENT:
A niche market development company based in Westlake is looking for a Technical Project Manager to join their team on a 1-year renewable contract. At least 5 years’ professional systems maintenance experience in a communications environment; experience with GSM and Ethernet technologies, appropriate management and diagnostic tools; Firewall, radius, and other network management components. Knowledge of the Health and Tech industry.
DUTIES:
- Investigate, research and document client requirements and propose solutions.
- Conceptualize, design, configure, troubleshoot, implement and monitor hardware and communications technologies (modems, routers, GSM modules, Point to Point microwave etc).
- Systems failure analysis and recovery, ensuring the consistency and integrity of communications
- Ensuring there is a business continuity / redundancy planning for communications solutions.
- Hardware/software/network configuration and management.
- Technical support and general troubleshooting.
- Ensure technical support is available when required.
- Ensure correct security policies on hardware and communications technologies.
- Manage and lead hardware and software migration and upgrade efforts when required.
REQUIREMENTS:
- At least 5 years’ professional systems maintenance experience in a communications environment.
- Strong troubleshooting skills.
- Ability to communicate technical issues with non-technical people.
- Excellent English language proficiency.
- Valid driver’s license.
- South African citizen or valid work permit holder.
- Technology experience should include:
- Strong e