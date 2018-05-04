Technical Project Manager

May 4, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A niche market development company based in Westlake is looking for a Technical Project Manager to join their team on a 1-year renewable contract. At least 5 years’ professional systems maintenance experience in a communications environment; experience with GSM and Ethernet technologies, appropriate management and diagnostic tools; Firewall, radius, and other network management components.  Knowledge of the Health and Tech industry.

DUTIES:

  • Investigate, research and document client requirements and propose solutions.
  • Conceptualize, design, configure, troubleshoot, implement and monitor hardware and communications technologies (modems, routers, GSM modules, Point to Point microwave etc).
  • Systems failure analysis and recovery, ensuring the consistency and integrity of communications
  • Ensuring there is a business continuity / redundancy planning for communications solutions.
  • Hardware/software/network configuration and management.
  • Technical support and general troubleshooting.
  • Ensure technical support is available when required.
  • Ensure correct security policies on hardware and communications technologies.
  • Manage and lead hardware and software migration and upgrade efforts when required.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • At least 5 years’ professional systems maintenance experience in a communications environment.
  • Strong troubleshooting skills.
  • Ability to communicate technical issues with non-technical people.
  • Excellent English language proficiency.
  • Valid driver’s license.
  • South African citizen or valid work permit holder.
  • Technology experience should include:
