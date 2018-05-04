Technical Test Analyst (0203)

Role Description:
Technical Test Analyst
Cape Town
New positions are opening up for Technical Test Analyst to join our Teams in Cape Town.
The Technical Test Analyst will be responsible for the planning and execution of technical test related activities for developed business applications, ensuring that they are effectively tested against agreed functional and non-functional requirements prior to, and post production deployment.
Responsibilities:
- Analysis of requirements
- Creation of functional, system, integration and regression test plans and procedures (both automated and manual)
- Execution of software tests and documentation of test results (both automated and manual
- Technical trouble-shooting
- Work with Technical Lead and other resources across the development and environments teams to rectify and retest issues encountered during testing
- Logging, monitoring and retesting of bugs found
- Day-to-day planning of individual test analyst(s) assignments.
- Work closely with developers, business analysts, support and management to understand requirements and product direction.
- Provide regular updates on progress and/or issues relating to test activities
Skills and Experience:
Requirements:
- Ability to write custom test solutions (automated scripts, test harnesses, SQL scripts etc.)
- Advanced SQL Skills
- Excellent Back-end Testing experience and skills
Any of the following would be highly advantageous:
- Exposure to QLINK products
- Control M experience
- Webservices / API call exposure
- MQ experience
- Advanced SQL knowledge
- Oracle Enterprise Database experience
- Oracle Weblogic Server experience
- Linux/UNIX scripting and terminal experience
- Scripting Language experience
- XML/JSON/YML knowledge
- HP QC/ALM experience
- TFS experience
