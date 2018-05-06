IT Analyst

The IT analyst is responsible for maintaining our information technology systems and networks by performing both technical and administrative tasks to ensure functionality and efficiency of the company’s IT landscape.

Position tasks and functions:

– Assist project team in planning and implementation of special projects ;

– Assist in preparing technical and functional documentations for operating systems;

– Respond to client requests in timely and accurate manner;

– Perform root cause analysis of complex system problems and provide corrective actions ;

– Develop performance and systems models, graphs, charts and specifications to systems;

– Ensure all staff follow established IT standards and guidelines;

– Analyze metrics to evaluate IT system performance and recommend improvements;

– Develop monthly reports ;

– Prepare presentations for customers and management ;

– Prioritize incoming mails and reply to non-technical inquiries;

– Prepare presentations and agendas for business meetings and discussions;

– Conduct requirements analysis ;

– Prepare business cases;

– Maintain Global Load Control’s website;

– Assist technical support staff in managing tickets to meet helpdesk service level agreement.

