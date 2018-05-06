NEW OPPORTUNITY – Software Developer (.NET)

Full-stack Developer – Woodstock

You will be responsible for maintaining and developing backend systems and architecture within a team environment:

Bug fixing and maintenance

Source code control and management

Database design, analysis and optimisation

Developing backend to add new functionality

Improving functionality and taking initiative in suggesting new features

Liaising with other team members to consistently deliver quality to our customers and exceed their expectations

Who you’ll be:

A dynamic, driven developer with 4 – 6 years of work experience using the following technologies:

.NET framework 3.5 +

C#

ASP.NET MVC 5 +

ASP.NET WebAPI

Entity Framework

LINQ

MSSQL Server 2008 + (T-SQL and administration)

Javascript/AJAX/JQuery

Responsive HTML/CSS

Have a degree/diploma or trade qualification related to the IT field

TDD

GIT

*If you would like the opportunity to work for this rapidly expanding team, who thrive on producing cutting edge technology within a constant evolving market send your updated CV to (email address) or contact me on (contact number).

*Interviews will be taking place over the next 2 weeks.

Learn more/Apply for this position