Automation Tester (EE)
May 7, 2018
ENVIRONMENT:
A global innovative finance platform seeks an exceptionally skilled Automation Tester to ultimately bring automation in line with existing functional aspects of the test effort. You must have an IT/IT-related Degree/Diploma, be ISTQB Certified, MCSA: SQL Server or Oracle PL/SQL Certification. You should be capable of designing & implementing test plans, test in Agile/Waterfall/ Iterative, experience of automated frameworks and your tools should include among others: TFS, Visual Studio Test Professional, VSO, HP UFT, HP ALM, Test Complete, Selenium, J Meter SoapUI.
Please note this is an Employment Equity position ONLY.
DUTIES:
- Develop and execute automated test scripts.
- Interact directly with developers to resolve test issues and application enhancements during SDLC.
- Design and implement automation scripts applying the latest techniques in test automation (e.g., data-driven testing).
- Review requirements, specifications, user documentation and other project documentation.
- Use risk-driven techniques to develop, maintain and execute automated test suites.
- Ensure proper version control and configuration management of all test objects developed and test environments used.
- Design and create test scripts to address areas such as database impacts, software scenarios, regression testing, negative testing, error or bug retests, or usability in preparation for implementation.
- Plan test schedules or strategies in accordance with project scope/delivery dates.
- Develop, document, and communicate test plans for ensuring quality software systems.
