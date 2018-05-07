BI Developer

This position reports to the BI Manager.
Key Responsibilities
– Develop standard reports and functional dashboards based on business requirements.
– Maintain business intelligence models to design, develop and generate both standard and ad-hoc reports.
– Generate reports for business performance monitoring and business decision making
– Manage new report generation and report enhancement based on the change requests
– Perform data warehouse design and modelling according to established standards
– Determine business intelligence and data warehousing solutions to meet business needs
– Perform quality assurance checks on new or enhanced reports
– Designing, developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions
– Implement technical specifications from specifications provided
– Change requests pertaining to relevant data sets
– Support and maintenance of new and existing solutions
– Other duties as assigned
REQUIREMENTS
– IT Qualification
– 2+ years’ experience in BI Development focused role.
– Background in data warehouse design (e.g. dimensional modeling) and data mining
– Understand database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) framework
– Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI)
– Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS), SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)
– Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude
PROFICIENCIES
– SQL Server (contact number) years
– SQL Reporting Services – 2 years
– SSIS, SSAS (advantageous)
– SCRUM (advantageous)
– Power BI (advantageous)
This position will be subject to a probation period of six months.