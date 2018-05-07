BI Developer

This position reports to the BI Manager.

Key Responsibilities

– Develop standard reports and functional dashboards based on business requirements.

– Maintain business intelligence models to design, develop and generate both standard and ad-hoc reports.

– Generate reports for business performance monitoring and business decision making

– Manage new report generation and report enhancement based on the change requests

– Perform data warehouse design and modelling according to established standards

– Determine business intelligence and data warehousing solutions to meet business needs

– Perform quality assurance checks on new or enhanced reports

– Designing, developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions

– Implement technical specifications from specifications provided

– Change requests pertaining to relevant data sets

– Support and maintenance of new and existing solutions

– Other duties as assigned

REQUIREMENTS

– IT Qualification

– 2+ years’ experience in BI Development focused role.

– Background in data warehouse design (e.g. dimensional modeling) and data mining

– Understand database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) framework

– Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI)

– Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS), SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)

– Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude

PROFICIENCIES

– SQL Server (contact number) years

– SQL Reporting Services – 2 years

– SSIS, SSAS (advantageous)

– SCRUM (advantageous)

– Power BI (advantageous)

This position will be subject to a probation period of six months.

