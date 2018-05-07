Business Analyst – Innovation team

Our fast-growing client who is in the business of providing short-term lending products and services to the SA market, is looking for a Business Analyst to join their Innovation team. The company has a staff compliment of over 3000 people with more than 300 branches nationally.

About the Job

This role forms part of the Innovation Team and will focus on end to end business analysis for new product and feature development, as well as enhancements in the innovation Team. This function will be responsible for creating, managing and testing business requirements from concept to delivery, implementation and post production. Co-ordinate requirements across multiple technical delivery partners. Analyses business processes to determine problems, risks and opportunities for improvement. Manage or conduct JAD sessions with stakeholders to understand the business needs (GAP Analysis) and propose possible solutions. This role will also design new business processes and collaborate with managers and relevant users on feasibility studies, thereby establishing business and systems requirements.

Core Areas of Delivery

– Solution Design & Implementation

– Works closely with the development team to design and implement the best possible automated solution within the constraints of the tools available

– Facilitates the implementation of new or enhanced processes

– Investigates and defines requirements for business processes

– Documents requirements including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows, screen and report layouts, etc.

– Tests systems and user acceptance and implements changes or new applications

– Ensures all testing protocols are adhered to

– User Support

– Renders support and facilitates sessions for end-users, including training

Competencies

– Personal Effectiveness

– Accountable for service delivery through own efforts

– Individually accountable for managing own time

– Makes increased contributions by broadening individual skills

– Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results

– Accepts and lives the company values

Role Qualifications and Experience

– Must have a minimum of matric and Business Analyst diploma (FTI)

– Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Business Analyst, solutions design, data modelling and testing

– Experience in business apps & exposure to IT is essential

Learn more/Apply for this position