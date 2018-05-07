Business Intelligence Developer

– Excellent knowledge of delivering projects within a Business Intelligence technical environment

– Excellent knowledge of how to build new data sets and structures and manage the distribution, replication and archive of data

– Good knowledge of programme, project and performance management techniques and methodologies, including Agile

The successful candidate will have a strong track record of:

– Designing and developing a Microsoft Business Intelligence technical environment (SSAS, SSIS, SSRS)

– Data Warehousing methodologies

– BI Cloud solutions an advantage (Power BI, Azure)

– Strong analysis experience

– How to build new data sets and structures and managing the distribution, replication and archive of data

– Presenting innovative visualisations using tools such as Microsoft Power BI

– Knowledge of project and performance management techniques

– Designing, developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions

– Crafting and executing queries upon request for data

– Presenting information through reports and visualization

– Translate business needs to technical specifications

– Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g. reporting tools)

– Maintain and support data analytics platforms (e.g. MicroStrategy)

– Create tools to store data (e.g. OLAP cubes)

– Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

– Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

– Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

– Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

– Create visualizations and reports for requested projects

– Develop and update technical documentation

