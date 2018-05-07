C/C++ Software Developer

May 7, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A specialist in embedded hardware and software solutions seeks the expertise of a highly skilled C/C++ Software Developer who enjoys working in small teams and managing projects independently. The ideal candidate should possess an IT Degree/Diploma or relevant tertiary qualification & have at least 4 years’ experience in a similar role. Your tech skillset should also include: iOS/Android, Network Programming & Code Versioning tools such as Git. Any real-time multimedia and embedded dev, OSI layer 2 and AVB or related experience will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

  • C/C++ Programming and Integration.
  • Systems Design.
  • Quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained.
  • Documentation / Technical Authoring.
  • Manage Projects.
  • Research / Investigations.
  • Service Level Monitoring.
  • Systems Testing.
  • User Support.
  • Create Firmware for custom hardware designs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

  • IT Degree/Diploma or other relevant tertiary qualification.

Experience/Skills –

  • Minimum 4 years’ C / C++ Development experience.
  • Project Management.
  • Mobile Systems Programming (iOS/ANDROID).
  • Code Versioning tools such as Git.
  • Network Programming.
  • Knowledge of Best Practices.
  • Willing and able to travel abroad.

Advantageous –

  • Expe

