ENVIRONMENT: A specialist in embedded hardware and software solutions seeks the expertise of a highly skilled C/C++ Software Developer who enjoys working in small teams and managing projects independently. The ideal candidate should possess an IT Degree/Diploma or relevant tertiary qualification & have at least 4 years’ experience in a similar role. Your tech skillset should also include: iOS/Android, Network Programming & Code Versioning tools such as Git. Any real-time multimedia and embedded dev, OSI layer 2 and AVB or related experience will prove beneficial. DUTIES: C/C++ Programming and Integration.

Systems Design.

Quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained.

Documentation / Technical Authoring.

Manage Projects.

Research / Investigations.

Service Level Monitoring.

Systems Testing.

User Support.

Create Firmware for custom hardware designs. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – IT Degree/Diploma or other relevant tertiary qualification. Experience/Skills – Minimum 4 years’ C / C++ Development experience.

Project Management.

Mobile Systems Programming (iOS/ANDROID).

Code Versioning tools such as Git.

Network Programming.

Knowledge of Best Practices.

Willing and able to travel abroad. Advantageous – Expe