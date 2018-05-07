Cell C launches free streaming on black

Over the next three months, Cell C is offering all customers free streaming on its entertainment platform black.

This means Cell C customers can stream series, movies, music, kids’ entertainment, sport, news, live TV channels and more without paying for data usage.

“We know the biggest hurdle to gaining access to streaming content is the data component, and so for the next three months, any existing or new black customer that is also on the Cell C network will not have to even consider having data to be able to download or stream their favourite shows,” says Cell C CEO Jose Dos Santos.

Any Cell C customer, whether prepaid or contract, will have access to this promotion, which kicks off today (7 May) and will run until 10 August.

There is no opt-in required. Simply download the GETblack app or log on to www.black.co.za, sign in or register, and enjoy the catalogue of content without using any of your purchased data.

There is no fair usage policy in place, however Cell C reserves the right to implement one should it detect abuse.

Browsing the black platform has also been zero rated, so customers looking around to see what is available will also not be charged for data if they are on Cell C. However, clicking through to the betting platform and the ticketing service will be charged according to the customer’s data plan.

National data roaming is also not included in this promotion: black customers that are on other networks will not benefit from the free data promotion, but can visit their closest Cell C store or call the call centre to port or purchase a Cell C SIM card.

“Plus, we have taken away many of the other promotional restrictions, for example customers won’t need a minimum balance to benefit from the zero-rated data component,” says Dos Santos.