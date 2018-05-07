IT Project Manager
May 7, 2018
|Job Purpose:
To plan, control and execute a broad set of activities to deliver a broad range of IT and/or business projects (Infrastructure and Applications) to agreed parameters of cost, timescales and quality.
|Dimensions:
- Budget – project driven (between $50k-$1m are the anticipated levels)
- Resources – no direct reports, project deliverables drive resource pool and model
|Organization:
- Reports directly into Portfolio Manager
|Principal Accountabilities:
Project Management
- Responsible for the definition, documentation and satisfactory delivery of projects.
- Applies Project Management disciplines around all deliverables including planning, RAID management, resource management, procurement management, finance management and quality management.
- Manages the Project Change Control procedure to track and deliver approved deviations from the initial scope.
- Responsible for effective Stakeholder selection and engagement for the duration of the project.
- Manages escalations when tolerances are breached in terms of cost, time and quality requirements
- Provides leadership to project resources to drive the delivery of the project deliverables/changes.
Benefits Management
- Works with the business to undertake post-project implementation reviews to measure the benefits derived by the project changes.
|Key Challenges:
- Ensuring stakeholders are kept engaged and informed throughout the delivery of the project
- Keeping project scope changes to a minimum.
- Drive accurate budget estimation and ensuring that actual spend is within 10% or managed via appropriate project management controls.
- Delivering projects and milestones within agreed timeframe.
- Managing resources across multiple geographies.
|Job Knowledge, Skills & Experiences:
- Educated to degree level, likely in an information technology specialty or holds a professional qualification.
- Has a Project Management Qualification
- Has achieved proficiency in project management and change delivery.
- Has proven, relevant experience of the implementation and delivery of changes to IT systems including, but not limited to ERP systems and associated technologies (Oil&Gas a plus)
- Security Project delivery advantageous
- Has proven experience of 3rd party software vendor selection and management.
- Has proven knowledge and experience of the software development life-cycle and how this translates to the project delivery framework.
- Has proven leadership skills, and a good knowledge of business analysis.
- Broadly skilled in information and communications technology. Has a comprehensive knowledge of relevant development life-cycles
- Understands the corporate policy framework, management structures and reporting procedures, and can see the “big picture”.
- Has strong planning, communication and presentation skills.
- Is proficient in project quality management.
- Is familiar with a range of analysis, modelling and design methods; has good current knowledge of IT standards, applications and trends.
- Can lead Business Analysts to obtain information from business people in face to face situations, and to analyse information on users’ occupational tasks obtained by a variety of formal and informal means. Has an analytical and creative approach to problem solving.
- Has sound understanding of the costs of IT (project and “lifetime”) and the ability to cost operational IT services to identify cost saving or revenue generating benefits.
|Competencies
|Key Competences
|Motivates, Coaches & Develops
|
Skill
|IT Security Principles
|
Skill
|Change Management
|
Skill
|Programme Management
|
Awareness
|Project Management and Delivery
|
Master
|Project Planning & Control Techniques
|
Skill
|Project RAID (Risks, Assumptions, Issues and Dependencies) Management
|
Master
|Communicates & Persuades
|
Skill
|Manages Business Performance
|
Skill
|Stakeholder Engagement (Reporting and Escalation Management)
|
Skill
|Team Working
|
Skill
|Budgets and Project Cost Management
|
Skill
|Planning & Organisation
|
Skill
|Project Reporting (Progress, Costs, Quality, Constraints, RAID)
|
Skill
|Project Management Tools
|
Skill
|Quality Management
|
Skill
|Resource Management
|
Skill
|Legislation
|
Awareness
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related