IT Project Manager

Job Knowledge, Skills & Experiences: Educated to degree level, likely in an information technology specialty or holds a professional qualification.

Has a Project Management Qualification

Has achieved proficiency in project management and change delivery.

Has proven, relevant experience of the implementation and delivery of changes to IT systems including, but not limited to ERP systems and associated technologies (Oil&Gas a plus)

Security Project delivery advantageous

Has proven experience of 3rd party software vendor selection and management.

Has proven knowledge and experience of the software development life-cycle and how this translates to the project delivery framework.

Has proven leadership skills, and a good knowledge of business analysis.

Broadly skilled in information and communications technology. Has a comprehensive knowledge of relevant development life-cycles

Understands the corporate policy framework, management structures and reporting procedures, and can see the “big picture”.

Has strong planning, communication and presentation skills.

Is proficient in project quality management.

Is familiar with a range of analysis, modelling and design methods; has good current knowledge of IT standards, applications and trends.

Can lead Business Analysts to obtain information from business people in face to face situations, and to analyse information on users’ occupational tasks obtained by a variety of formal and informal means. Has an analytical and creative approach to problem solving.

Has sound understanding of the costs of IT (project and “lifetime”) and the ability to cost operational IT services to identify cost saving or revenue generating benefits.