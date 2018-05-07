Java Developer

Java, Java, Java and Java! If that is you, then let us have a chat! You will be joining a software development company based in Cape Town. You will have Architecture and Design skills and a practical understanding of Design Patterns. Qualification:MatricDegree in IT Skills & Experience: Java and MS SQLESB and JMS in a SOA applicationJIRA ConfluenceEclipseFlash Job Description:Competent development capability with web front-ends.Good understanding of Web 2.0 technologies and architectural requirements.Experience working with large data sets with at least one million records. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, SANDY-LEE WILLIAMS on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027340.

