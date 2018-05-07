Mid-Senior Java Developer

ENVIRONMENT:
A dynamic and unique software development company based in Cape Town requires Mid to Senior Java Developers to join their team. You should have a BSc Computer Science or Information Systems Degree, minimum of 5 years’ working experience specializing in Java/J2EE and practical experience in the following technologies: Apache HTTP Server, Git, Tomcat, Unix-based OSes, Docker, Jenkins.
DUTIES:
Key Performance Areas:
- Excellent understanding of core Java, Web technologies and REST API standards.
- Good understanding of the internet, networking and common protocols.
- Good knowledge of multi-threading, data structures, OOD, Design Patterns and Web services.
- Able to create and has practical experience with testing, automation frameworks and techniques.
- Good awareness of application performance impacts and security risks.
- Able to follow and improve coding standards.
- Able to identify problem areas, bad practices, impractical solutions and raise issues with the team early.
- Advanced computer literacy essential.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications and experience:
- BSc Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent experience.
- Minimum 5 years working experience (Java/J2EE focused).
- Practical experience with Spring and JPA/Hibernate.
- Practical experience with infrastructure components: Application Servers, Web Servers, RDBMS
- Practical experience of software engineering methodologies.
- Participated in full SDLC’s with a demonstrated knowledge of analysis and design for software solutions.
- Practical experience with the following technologie