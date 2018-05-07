Mid-Senior Java Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic and unique software development company based in Cape Town requires Mid to Senior Java Developers to join their team. You should have a BSc Computer Science or Information Systems Degree, minimum of 5 years’ working experience specializing in Java/J2EE and practical experience in the following technologies: Apache HTTP Server, Git, Tomcat, Unix-based OSes, Docker, Jenkins.

DUTIES:

Key Performance Areas:

Excellent understanding of core Java, Web technologies and REST API standards.

Good understanding of the internet, networking and common protocols.

Good knowledge of multi-threading, data structures, OOD, Design Patterns and Web services.

Able to create and has practical experience with testing, automation frameworks and techniques.

Good awareness of application performance impacts and security risks.

Able to follow and improve coding standards.

Able to identify problem areas, bad practices, impractical solutions and raise issues with the team early.

Advanced computer literacy essential.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications and experience:

BSc Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent experience.

Minimum 5 years working experience (Java/J2EE focused).

Practical experience with Spring and JPA/Hibernate.

Practical experience with infrastructure components: Application Servers, Web Servers, RDBMS

Practical experience of software engineering methodologies.

Participated in full SDLC’s with a demonstrated knowledge of analysis and design for software solutions.

Practical experience with the following technologie

