.NET Software Developer

May 7, 2018

Experience & Qualifications:

  • BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, BCom Informatics, B-Tech or related IT;
  • MCDP – Visual Studio.
  • MCTS – SQL Server;
  • MS SharePoint Server;
  • Windows Workflow Foundation.
  • 4 – 6 years ASP.net and Windows Services Development;
  • Design and development of new enterprise systems;
  • Estimation of project deliverables;
  • Implementation and use of patterns and best practices;
  • JavaScript frameworks e.g. AngularJS, JQuery;
  • Successful migration of at legacy systems;
  • Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems;
  • Testing and use of automated testing software;
  • Understanding of information security best practices and development standards;
  • SharePoint Development;
  • Integration between heterogeneous systems;
  • An understanding of the investment services industry.

Role / Responsibilities:

  • Responsibility for Risk Management;
  • Responsibility for implementing and maintaining controls relevant to the position
  • Analyse and resolve software errors accurately on time and provide required status reports
  • Assist in development and maintenance of user manuals and guidelines
  • Assist in the investigation and resolution of technical problems across the organisation
  • Assist in the investigation and resolution of technical problems within the software development area
  • Convey project objectives, risks and success criteria to stakeholders
  • Design and develop new software programs and applications assisting other developers and analysts
  • Develop software programs and applications passing through all stages
  • Guide junior software developers in improving their skills
  • Proactively explore and propose new technologies for adoption within the technology ecosystem
  • Providing technical and architectural documentation for internal and external consumption
  • Resolve problems with software products or company software systems working with network administrators, systems analysts and software engineers
  • Suggest, plan and implement software improvements and upgrades
  • Write, translate and code software programs and applications commensurate to specifications
  • Develop software within the Microsoft stack using SQL server and c#
  • Experience in developing software systems that integrate with non-Microsoft systems
  • Proven ability up skill and learn independently
  • Provide constructive feedback on code reviews.

If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to (email address). Just replace (email address) you have not received a response within a week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

