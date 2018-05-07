PLC Programmer
May 7, 2018
- Troubleshoot technical issues and identify modifications needed in existing applications to meet changing user and process requirements
- Write technical procedures and documentation for the applications including operations, user guide, etc.
- Participate in Startup and Commissioning of projects at the customer site
- Prefer a minimum of 2-5 years’ experience in field service or equipment maintenance in a related industry.
- Industrial Automation experience.
- Ability to read electrical schematics.
- Ability to work under minimal supervision
- Hands on experience in wiring of industrial equipment.
- Familiarity with many aspects of systems integration (including PLC, HMI, networking, communication, power distribution).
