ENVIRONMENT: A global leader in software solutions and applications support seeks the expertise of a Senior C# Developer to join its team and help solve complex, large scale challenges on software projects. The ideal candidate requires 6+ year’s Software Dev experience, C#.NET, WCF or similar, Windows Identity Foundation & Identity protocols including SAML, WS-Federation, OAuth & LDAP. A BSc Computer Science Degree or IT Diploma, OO, SQL Server, Docker, etc. will prove beneficial. DUTIES: Design, create and implement features enhancing product value.

Investigate and fix defects and support issues on released software versions.

Provide additional assistance to the Corp support centre.

Implement fast-changing business requirements. REQUIREMENTS: 6+ Years Software Development experience.

C#.NET.

Windows Communication Foundation or similar distributed computing model.

Windows Identity Foundation.

Identity protocols. SAML, WS-Federation, OAuth, LDAP. Advantageous – BSc Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology Diploma.

OO principles and design patterns.

SQL Server (Stored Procedures, Views, etc.).

Web application security knowledge.

Service Fabric.

Cloud orchestration tools.

Docker.

Message Broker technologies. ATTRIBUTES: Good English communication skills (both written and verbal).

Patient & Adaptable.

Attention to detail