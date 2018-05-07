Senior C# Developer
May 7, 2018
ENVIRONMENT:
A global leader in software solutions and applications support seeks the expertise of a Senior C# Developer to join its team and help solve complex, large scale challenges on software projects. The ideal candidate requires 6+ year’s Software Dev experience, C#.NET, WCF or similar, Windows Identity Foundation & Identity protocols including SAML, WS-Federation, OAuth & LDAP. A BSc Computer Science Degree or IT Diploma, OO, SQL Server, Docker, etc. will prove beneficial.
DUTIES:
- Design, create and implement features enhancing product value.
- Investigate and fix defects and support issues on released software versions.
- Provide additional assistance to the Corp support centre.
- Implement fast-changing business requirements.
REQUIREMENTS:
- 6+ Years Software Development experience.
- C#.NET.
- Windows Communication Foundation or similar distributed computing model.
- Windows Identity Foundation.
- Identity protocols. SAML, WS-Federation, OAuth, LDAP.
Advantageous –
- BSc Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology Diploma.
- OO principles and design patterns.
- SQL Server (Stored Procedures, Views, etc.).
- Web application security knowledge.
- Service Fabric.
- Cloud orchestration tools.
- Docker.
- Message Broker technologies.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Good English communication skills (both written and verbal).
- Patient & Adaptable.
- Attention to detail
