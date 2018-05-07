ENVIRONMENT: A dynamic provider of cutting-edge communication solutions seeks the expertise of a Senior Developer with at least 10 years’ experience who has knowledge around IT security and API integrations. Your tech toolset must include Mongo, Express, Angular & NodeJS, while any TypeScript, SQL and Ionic will be advantageous. Your core role will involve aiding a team of developers, attending tech meetings at clients and ensuring code is of exceptional standards. DUTIES: Development on Core, API and Integration layers.

Assist team of developers.

Code Reviews.

Technical meetings at client sites. REQUIREMENTS: Minimum of 10 year’s web development experience.

Familiar with IT security and API integrations.

MEAN Stack (Mongo, Express, Angular, NodeJS).

Any experience with TypeScript and SQL and Ionic will be beneficial.