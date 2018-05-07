Senior Web Developer

A bespoke software development house, responsible for many of South Africa’s finest enterprise websites is looking for a Senior Web Developer that will not only develop new systems and applications, but also enhance the existing ones. In order to bring something exceptional to such an esteemed company applicants should already have an up-to-date and comprehensive skillset, with considerable experience in C# Web Development. Qualifications:Relevant IT Tertiary education Skills & Experience: Minimum 3-6+ years’ experience in Software DevelopmentC# and .NET, .NET Web APISOA Architecture, OOP principles and SDLCDistributed Version Control (Git, TFS, Mercurial, SVN)Backbone and MarionetteSQL, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, jQuery Job Description:Develop solutions utilizing highly complex programming in C#. Code and execute unit and functional tests to ensure quality and conformity to unique business requirements. Thoroughly document code and system changes made, and recommend suggestions for possible design and process modifications. Therefore you should always prepare for and participate in code reviews when required. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, SHAWN PAYNE on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027336.

