Software Developer (ASP.Net)

May 7, 2018

Role / Purpose:The primary responsibility for the Software Developer – ICT will be to support and the development of .Net applications within the Financial Service environment.Experience & Qualifications:

  • BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, BCom Informatics, B-Tech or related IT;
  • MCDP – Visual Studio.
  • MCTS – SQL Server;
  • MS SharePoint Server;
  • Windows Workflow Foundation.
  • 4 – 6 years ASP.net and Windows Services Development;
  • Design and development of new enterprise systems;
  • Estimation of project deliverables;
  • Implementation and use of patterns and best practices;
  • JavaScript frameworks e.g. AngularJS, JQuery;
  • Successful migration of at legacy systems;
  • Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems;
  • Testing and use of automated testing software;
  • Understanding of information security best practices and development standards;
  • SharePoint Development;
  • Integration between heterogeneous systems;
  • An understanding of the investment services industry.

