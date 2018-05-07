‘Tap to pay’ and help feed the nation

Mastercard, Pick n Pay and FoodForward SA have announced a close working collaboration that aims to deliver 1,2-million meals to South Africans in need through an initiative called Tap to Feed.

Between 7 May and 20 July 2018, every time a consumer makes a purchase at Pick n Pay with the “Tap & Go” contactless payment option, Mastercard will automatically donate a meal – at no extra cost or effort to consumers.

This initiative forms part of Mastercard’s global 100-Million Meals programme, which is Mastercard’s commitment to reversing the spiral of poverty by eliminating hunger, driving inclusion, and enabling and empowering those in need.

“Continuing our shared vision, we are combining our expertise in technology and digital innovation with that of our partners. In South Africa, we are collaborating with Pick n Pay and FoodForward SA, one of Pick n Pay’s key CSR partners providing vital food assistance to vulnerable communities,” says Mark Elliott, division president of Mastercard South Africa.

“Every day, Mastercard consumers make a range of purchases by simply tapping their contactless-enabled cards, devices or mobile phones at various retail partners. By partnering with Pick n Pay, we’re taking this experience even further and encouraging Mastercard customers to extend their generosity by simply processing a convenient contactless payment at Pick n Pay stores. Mastercard will, in turn, donate a meal every time a contactless card is tapped,” he adds.

The donated meals will be distributed by FoodForward SA to vulnerable women and children through its network of non-profit organisations. Mastercard employees have committed to volunteering at the FoodForward SA Mandela Day Food Drive packing events in Johannesburg and Cape Town on 18 July.

Pick n Pay Deputy CEO Richard van Rensburg says, “We share Mastercard’s passion to help alleviate poverty. We were an early adopter of Mastercard’s contactless payments technology, and are delighted to be using this together with them on the Tap to Feed initiative.

“We are always looking for ways to give our customers more value, and Tap & Go does just that, giving our customers a faster and more convenient experience at our checkouts. Now there’s an added benefit: this collaboration with Mastercard will make a huge difference to thousands of poor and vulnerable families across the country, and our customers can contribute by simply using Tap & Go at our checkouts.”

Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, says this initiative is an exciting project to be part of. “It is always encouraging and heartwarming to see so many people, companies and suppliers come together and support the important work that FoodForward SA does. We appeal to all South Africans to once again support this initiative and help us not only exceed the 520 000 meals supplied last year, but provide much-needed food supplies to those who are most in need.”

Contactless payments, or Tap & Go, simply means tapping your card on any of the card readers at a Pick n Pay till point in all stores. It’s secure, convenient and fast, suited to processing traditional cash-based transactions, including at fast food restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, vending machines, parking and public transport.