Technical Tester

One of South Africa’s biggest financial institutions is in need of Test Analysts. My client looks for Testers who are technical, passionate about testing and understand the business they operate in. Moreover they also like their testers to have excellent analytical, problem solving and people skills. If you ever wanted to work in a corporate financial environment with an awesome cultural experience then you should apply! Qualification:Degree in Computer Science or Business Information Systems ideal, but solid experience will be considered as well Skills & Experience: Minimum 3+ years’ experience in TestingUnderstand the systems you are testingProgramming skills (in Scala, Javascript and UFT amongst others) or are interested in learning to programAbility to write SQLKnow where it is most effective for an automated test to live (Unit, Integration, and E2E)Able to speak the same language as the Developers Job Description:Estimating effort for testing tasks.Defining the test approach for each sprint.Extracting test requirements for user stories.Designing and creating test cases.Executing test cases manually / automated.Carry out exploratory testing. Final sign-off of new releases. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, ROBIN CHRISTIAN on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027345.

Learn more/Apply for this position