Vinyl Applicator

Leading Signage Company based in the Northern Suburbs is seeking to employ a suitably experienced Vinyl Applicator.

Requirements:

– Grade 12/National Senior Certificate.

– Minimum of 2 years’ experience in operating relevant machinery in a vinyl application environment.

– Experience in working with a Mimak Machine and a Plotter Machine.

– Experience in the signage industry will be beneficial.

– Ability to work under pressure to meet required deadlines.

– Accurate, hardworking and organised.

– Valid driver’s licence with reliable transport.

Send CV and salary expectations and/or current salary to (email address)

Please NOTE that if you have not received a response regarding your application, within 48 hours, assume that your application has been unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position