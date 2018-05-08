Analyst Programmer

May 8, 2018

Position Purpose:Responsible for the design, creation and testing of medium to complex applications, according to specifications and in accordance with agreed standards within the IT Money Market Financial Services Department.Qualifications:

Essential:

  • 3 years Degree/Diploma

Desirable:

  • 3 years Degree/Diploma in Information Technology/Information Systems

Experience:

  • 2-3 years Experience as Analyst Developer or 4-6 years as an Application Developer/Programmer
  • 3-5 years .Net experience

Desirable:

  • Experience in the required tasks in a financial or retail environment

Knowledge:Essential:

  • 2-3 years financial services transactional

Desirable:

  • 2-3 years retail system knowledge and POS
  • 1-3 years FICA, KYC knowledge
  • 1-3 years POPI and security

Skills:Essential:

  • 2 years System Analysis
  • 3 years Design
  • 5 years Development
  • 4 years Database design and development
  • 3 years SQL server
  • 2 years Agile Development
  • 2 years Automation (Unit and deployment)

Desirable

:

  • 1 year Architecture

Job objectives:

  • Design, develop and implement efficient and effective solutions by creating well-engineered business applications for multiple channels in Money Market
  • Support and maintain existing solutions and front-end systems
  • Design, develop and implement high volume transactional and batch solutions that form part of the financial services product offering
  • Integration of new software and systems into existing environment

