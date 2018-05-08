Angular Developer

Essential

– 3 – 5+ years of commercial experience

– Expert knowledge of Angular 2+

– Expert knowledge of Typescript

– Good working knowledge of HTML/XHTML/HTML5

– Knowledge of CSS3

– Strong experience of interface development toolkits: e.g. Less/SASS

– JSON and YAML

– Experience in GIT

Beneficial

– Design skills

– Knowledge of build systems e.g. Grunt or Gulp

– Knowledge of Docker, Visualized environments

– Knowledge of Jenkins

Responsibilities

– Research of user experiences

– Developing Wireframes

– Develop and maintain code bases

– Assist in troubleshooting software application issues

– Maintaining existing systems and applications

– Documentation of systems developed

– Develop, review, test and debug code

– Interacting with users for the purposes of requirements gathering, testing and issue troubleshooting

Personal

– Critical thinking and problem solving

– Ability to work with cross-regional, remote teams

– Thorough knowledge of web applications, markup languages and web layouts

– Experience with Javascript IDEs such as SublimeText, Webstorm or similar

– Self-starter with a natural curiosity to learn and develop capabilities

– Open minded, flexible and willing to adapt to changing situations

– Must be a strong team player

Learn more/Apply for this position