C# .NET Developer

What skills you need:
– .NET 4.5
– C#
– Net MVC
– Entity Framework (Code First) or NHibernate
– SQL Server
– WCF
– Web API
– Building, deploying and managing applications on Microsoft Azure
– TDD
– Continuous Integration
– Unity IoC container or some other Dependency Injection framework
– An understanding of building secure, scalable, distributed applications
Experience:
Demonstrable Software Development experience
A minimum of 3 Years of relevant working experience in .Net
Windows development experience
Able to work unsupervised
ASP .NET Web development experience
Relevant business experience / exposure
Responsibilities:
To consistently produce quality code and products; in a team environment; in accordance with the prescribed architecture, standards and implement as required within the agreed upon timeframes whilst providing assistance and coaching to junior developers.
Perks:
– Friendly, interactive atmosphere
– Career development
– Flexi- hours
– Career growth and movement
– Peer mentorship
– Top cutting edge technologies
– Awesome movie nights and office functions