Cloud Platform Technology Consultant

Established in 1999, our client crafts digital marketing capability for the largest global brands. They are digital natives. Technology is in their DNA and they have always understood the radical impact that technology would have on the future of brands.

As strategic marketing technologists with deep domain expertise, our client orchestrates technology, data, processes, and teams to solve complex marketing technology challenges facing their clients. Operating at the intersection of technology and strategy, consumer engagement and insights, they make the impossible possible, bringing it to life.

From the beginning, our client has established a reputation in focused, value driven delivery for brands on the road to digital transformation, employing over 135 strategic marketing technologists globally.

Always expanding, our client is currently looking for a Technology Consultant to join their team in either their Cape Town or Johannesburg office.

Focusing on the Google Cloud Platform, the Technology Consultant will be a senior consultant with solid client facing experience, accustomed to working on complex software projects.

In addition to relevant technology domain expertise, this individual must have the necessary writing skills to author and review specification documents, blueprints, and proposals. The Technology Consultant is the Lead for mostly custom engagements and will participate in the gathering of client business requirements, designing a technical solution, and then implementing it. The Technology Consultant instils confidence through maturity, expertise and impeccable communications (written and oral) with customers.

Responsibilities:

– As part of a multi-disciplinary team, delivering a complex marketing technology solution, you will be responsible for delivering solutions built on Google Cloud Platform

– Engage with internal team members and clients

– Design, build and implement scalable cloud-based solutions

– Develop and deliver innovative custom solutions that add business value

– Develop bespoke components to run on GCP (GCP SDK, Go, Python, Java, PHP)

– Act as Technical Lead on client engagements – from scoping the new engagement, to creating the solution and solution design documentation

– Have a working knowledge of GDRP

Requirements:

– Tertiary qualification (computer science, computer technology, information systems or similar degree preferred)

– 3+ years Web Development experience

– .NET

– JAVA SE8

– PHP (Ideally Laravel 5.4 and up)

– Python

– Ruby

– Git (ideally BitBucket)

– General API knowledge (REST, JSON)

– Linux system administration experience (Debian preferred)

– 3+ years’ experience with relational databases (SQL Server, MySQL)

– Experience working on cloud-based platforms – IaaS, PaaS, SaaS (AWS, Azure, GCP)

– Thorough understanding of the software development lifecycles

– Ability to lead and effectively manage technical discussions

– Excellent English skills, both written and verbal

– Ability to work effectively in a fast paced, entrepreneurial environment

– Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously

– Willing and able to travel occasionally

