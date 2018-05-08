DevOps Support Engineer

We are looking for someone to join the DevOps team to help automate and support the tools and processes relating to continuous delivery/integration/deployment, test-driven development, and agile best‑practices.

This role places a heavy emphasis on both maintaining and improving a complex continuous integration and release solution and providing support to a large team of developers and testers involved in our complex, multi‑project, Java‑based product suite and projects.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

– Build and release Maintenance and optimization of software build & release process

– Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.

– Scripting and automation of manual tasks

– Support, maintenance and monitoring of DevOps related environments

– Occasional after hours support

– Research new tools, technologies and best practice

– Pilot new technology implementations

Minimum Requirements

– Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

– Prior experience in an enterprise IT or development environment

– 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems

– 2+ years of enterprise software development experience or 2+ years of DevOps experience

– 2+ years of scripting experience

– Experience with revision control systems such as Git/SVN

– Proficient in any modern, object oriented programming language

Beneficial Skills

– Jenking / Hudson / Bamboo / Travis CI or similar

– Maven / Ant / Make or similar

– Code analysis and reporting tools such as Sonar

– Docker / Vagrant / Virtualbox

– Sound understanding of Agile Methods

– Jython / Groovy / Java / Ruby

– Chef / Puppet / Ansible or similar configuration management tools

– Exposure to cloud computing

– Networking

– Opsview, Nagios, Zennos, Zabbix or similar monitoring tools

– Websphere / DB2

– Relational databases

Personal Profile

– Self-starter and self-motivated

– Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative

– Flexible and good teamwork

– Strong attention to detail

– Results-oriented

Learn more/Apply for this position