Front End Developer

looking for a skilled Developer to join our team in Cape Town to help meet the demands of our rapid growth. The successful candidate will possess strong development skills and a general enthusiasm for web development and the internet. We want to employ ambitious and committed people to grow with the company!
– HTML / CSS / Javascript ES6 advanced
– testing tools like Mocha / Chai / SInon
– build and publish tools like babel, node, jspm
– consuming REST Web Services
– Adaptive layout CSS / design for mobile-first development