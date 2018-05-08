Java Developer

Responsibilities:

– Develop and maintain large scale, low latency applications for financial

– and retail products

– Give input for defining a cross company deployment strategy

– Write well designed, testable, efficient code.

– Produce technical and user documentation

Requirements:

– BSc Computer Science degree (or equivalent) with at least five years of

– general development experience (three years exposure to

– financial/retail)

– Strong problem solving skills

– Excellent communication skills

– Ability to take responsibility

– Ability to work within a team

– Effective planning and organisational skills

– Ability to work under pressure

– Deadline driven

– Self-skilling and ambitious

Technical skills:

– Experience with Agile methodologies including Scrum and Kanban.

– Experience in a retail, payments or banking environment.

– Firm understanding of Object Orientated programming and design

– using common design patterns

– Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular

– web framework eg Spring, JSF, etc

– Understand full application life-cycle (web, db, application, front-end

– and 3rd party integration)

– Experience designing/implementing high performance Web services

– using SOA/REST

– Experience with test-driven development and continuous integration

– Experience with relational databases

– Experience with noSQL (MongoDb, Cassandra, etc.) – nice to have

– Ability to quickly learn and develop expertise in highly complex

– existing applications and architectures

– Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Qualifications:

● BSc Computer Science degree (or equivalent) with at least five years of

general development experience (three years exposure to

financial/retail)

Learn more/Apply for this position