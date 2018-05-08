Java Developer

Essential
– 5+ years of commercial experience
– Expert knowledge in Java 7+, Spring Boot, Maven
– Experience in RabbitMQ (event-driven architecture)
– Experience in AWS and Docker
– Experience in relational database concepts
– Experience in Agile methodologies
– Experience in GIT
Beneficial
– Experience / In-depth knowledge of Kubernetes
– Experience in Spring Cloud & Spring Integration
– Experience in markup/notation languages such as XML, JSON or HTML
– Knowledge of Nginx, Jenkins
– Knowledge of Redis
Responsibilities
– Design and implement low-latency, high-availability applications – focused on shopping, payment, provisioning and reporting
– Assist in troubleshooting software application issues
– Maintaining existing systems and applications
– Documentation of systems developed
– Develop, review, test and debug code
– Work closely with solutions architect and product owners for the purposes of requirements gathering, testing and issue troubleshooting
Personal
– Critical thinking and problem solving
– Ability to work with cross-regional, remote teams
– Experience with Java IDEs such as IntelliJ, Eclipse or similar
– Self-starter with a natural curiosity to learn and develop abilities
– Open minded, flexible and willing to adapt to changing situations
– Must be a strong team player