.NET DEVELOPER

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE
– C# and .net, .net webapi
– Sql
– Javascript
– HTML5
– Css
– Backbone and marionette
– Jquery
– IT Specific Tertiary Qualification (Advantageous)
4 Years of Experience in Software Development
– MS SQL Server 2008 and/or 2012 (SQL Queries, Stored Procedures, Database Design, Integration and Analysis Services)
– Distributed Version Control (SVN, GIT, Mercurial, TFS)
– SDLC, OOP principles and SOA Architecture
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
– Code/build solutions from technical requirements that are highly complex using C# .NET programming and related development technologies.
– Perform highly skilled coding and programming tasks, such as integration of designs with internal applications and services.
– Develop and execute unit tests and functional test coverage for assigned coding and system changes to ensure quality and conformity to technical and business requirements and standards.
– Adhere to defined processes and procedures to ensure the quality of the technical solution.
– Prepare for and participate in code reviews as requested.
– Thoroughly document code and system changes.
– Provide time estimate and scheduling input as requested.
– Recommend development process and procedure improvements.
– Recommend system and process design changes.