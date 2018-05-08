Principal Analyst

Job Description

1. Leading, directing and motivating the Business Analytics team, and aligning their delivery to client priorities and expectations

2. Building and maintaining relationships with internal stakeholders (business, IS, PMO)

3. Performing the role of principal business analyst

4. Providing input into the pipeline of projects and priorities

Duties & Responsibilities Team

1. Leadership, direction and management of the BA team (incl. external delivery resources)

2. Develop a strategy for BA team and align the required activities to deliver against this strategy

3. Identify additional resourcing and career development requirements

4. Assist in recruitment / contracting efforts to meet resourcing requirements

5. Provide thought leadership and guidance to BA team

Delivery

1. Assume overall responsibility for BA team delivery

2. Ensuring that overall BA team delivery is to quality expectations, on time, and delivered using formal, repeatable

processes

3. Ensuring alignment of BA team delivery to agreed priorities

4. Ensuring alignment of BA team methodology with that of IS and PMO

5. Engaging with Risk and Compliance around Information Governance

6. Identifying, qualifying and reporting delivery risk

7. Develop and manage relationships (incl. contractual relationships) with external delivery partners

8. Resource management and allocation in line with delivery and strategic priorities

Relationships

1. Building and managing relationships with internal stakeholders (business, IS and PMO)

2. Setting and managing business expectations in a proactive manner

3. Managing relationships with external vendors

Experience / Qualifications

– At least 5 – 7 years’ experience as a senior business analyst / consultant

– Project management experience

– Experience managing medium-size teams & ability to build and manage meaningful relationships

– Proven track record of project delivery

– University degree

– Practical work experience in business analysis, project management and team management capacities, including all aspects of project delivery.

– Practical experience of having worked in the investment administration and / or asset management industry

