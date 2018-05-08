Project Manager

Project Manager (Parvana)

Our client a multi-national African financial services company provides exciting career opportunities in the financial arena, affording actuaries, accountants, sales executives, marketers and other specialists, opportunities for growth in several fields. Their superior standards of service and proven ability to deliver are what set them apart from their competitors.

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget

Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility

Ensure resource availability and allocation

Develop a detailed project plan to track progress

Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques

Report and escalate to management as needed

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders

Perform risk management to minimize project risks

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation

Requirements:

BSc/BA diploma in management or a relevant field; MSc/MA is a plus.

Proven working experience as a project administrator in the information technology sector.

Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in software development and web technologies.

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills.

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office.

PMP / PRINCE II certification is a plus.

