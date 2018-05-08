ENVIRONMENT: A leading multinational corporation in the skincare industry seeks the expertise of a highly skilled Senior Information Analyst who is keen to join a small systems development team. Your core role will involve helping build web-based ERP platforms and websites. The ideal candidate should possess a suitable Degree, have at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role, be strong in relational databases for reporting dashboards and enjoy find simple solutions to complex problems. DUTIES: Work closely with the technical lead and business analysts to develop a deep understanding of our business and to develop reporting that helps to bring key metrics to life.

Build reporting dashboards.

Investigate, lead and champion the company’s move into a full BI setup. REQUIREMENTS: Must have a relevant Degree.

5 – 10 Years of relevant experience.

Strongly skilled in relational databases.

A talent for solving complex problems with simple solutions.