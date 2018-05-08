Senior Software & PHP Developer

Balfour Venture Capital is a group of tech startups with our head office in Cape Town, CBD. We have 10+ companies under our portfolio and we are constantly either starting or acquiring fascinating new e-commerce businesses and tech companies. Two of our subsidiaries, TotalSend & MasterStart, is looking to on-board a Snr Software Engineer. Both senior roles with a lot of input on the digital strategy of the company.

Responsibilities:

Your main responsibilities will be development and maintenance of various online platforms and systems in the telecommunications space as well as understanding both business demand and available system assets:

– Drive end-to-end enterprise products development.

– Gather up-to-date and in-depth understanding of the code bases and technology stack and actively contributing to product development within a month of joining.

– Coach, mentor and lead a team of developers.

– Be up-to-date and passionate about new technologies. It is very important to be in the position to evaluate their potential for the company and to continuously drive change.

– Ensure and improve performance, reliability, flexibility and maintainability of the company’s applications.

– Support test-driven development wherever possible, continuous integration and deployment.

– Collaborate with and provide technical consultation to Product Owners, Front-end developers, Technical Account Managers and Business Intelligence Analysts.

– Foster continuous knowledge transfer between front-end and backend developers.

– Gain a detailed understanding of the complete architecture of our products and services.

– Develop elegant solutions for complex problems.

– Research and apply industry trends as part of your daily work.

– Write and maintain exemplary code following the company’s programming practices.

– Actively advocate best practices on a company-wide level and ensure cleanup of sub-optimal code.

Qualifications:

– At least a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field.

– A solid foundation in Software Engineering.

– 3 to 5+ years of professional experience on web application development, software development in Core PHP and Symphony or Laravel framework (other MVC frameworks welcome), PHPUnit and OOPs concepts.

– Ability to work with other languages such as Ruby, Python, Perl (no need to be an expert but being able to read, make sense of the code and modify or adapt it is important).

– Hands-on knowledge and experience working on a Linux server.

– Experience of SQL (MySQL, PostgresSQL) and design and optimization of RDBMS. An understanding of data warehousing would be useful too although not necessary.

– Well-versed with front-end code in HTML5, CSS3, Javascript with familiarity in various framework and templating languages.

– Strong knowledge of version control (GIT) and Web Services configurations (Apache, Nginx, etc…).

– Excellent troubleshooting and analytical and scripting skills.

– Process-oriented and good communication skills (this is extremely important in order to work with the various stakeholders within the company).

– Proven ability to learn on the job.

– Self-motivated, fast learner, team-player.

Good-to-haves:

– Familiarity with the messaging space (Emails, SMS, Chat Bots) would be a big plus.

– Familiarity with various OSS and being able to investigate, evaluate and adopt it within existing or future systems.

– Contribution of OSS projects.

– Experience with system design, message bus systems (AMPQ, ZMQ, etc…)

– Familiarity with data-warehousing and retrieval.

– If you have played around with Puppet or Chef, that is a definite booster.

