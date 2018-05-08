Software Engineer / PLC Programmer

Offering a strong track record and flexibility in how they approach an engineering project, they create systems from the ground up and can provide ready-to-use turnkey solutions. Currently they are recruiting for Automation Engineer / PLC Programmer to join their East London BranchJob Experience:

BSc / BEng / BTech / NDip in Electrical, Electronics or Mechatronic Engineering

Recently Graduated or 1 – 4 years’ experience in Industrial Automation

Experience in PLC Programming in Siemens (Integra), S7 and TIA Portal

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. Should you wish to email your CV please send your CV to (email address)If you have not had a response within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful

