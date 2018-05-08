Xerox launches ConnectKey-enabled VersaLink C7000

As part of the company’s ConnectKey portfolio that launched last year, Xerox has announced the VersaLink C7000 Series Multifunction Colour Printer.

This mobile-ready and app-enabled device is ideal for small to medium workgroups to enhance efficiency and productivity.

The VersaLink C7000 is fast and reliable, offering print speeds up to 30 ppm in colour or black and white, and first page output as quick as 5.1 seconds.

It offers a print resolution of 1200 x 2400 dpi and can handle a range of paper sizes – from letter to legal to tabloid – to meet a variety of printing needs.

Additionally, the VersaLink is:

* Mobile-Ready: Equipped with Apple AirPrint, Google CloudPrint, Xerox Service Plug-in for Android, NFC Tap to Pair, and Mopria, VersaLink users can connect and print from a range of devices.

* Cloud-Enabled: Access to information-sharing capabilities including Google Drive, Microsoft, OneDrive, and Dropbox make it easy to work in the office or on the go.

* Customisable and easy to use: The tablet-like seven-inch touch screen interface can be personalised for different work environments or users. It offers built-in apps on the Xerox App Gallery that can help organisations create workflows and expand functionality to meet their business needs.

* Secure: The VersaLink C7000 series offers a holistic approach to print security including Secure Print and card authentication to control access and secure points of vulnerability.

Xerox’s ConnectKey technology transforms traditional printing devices into smart, connected workplace assistants.