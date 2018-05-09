BI Developer

Join a JSE listed company that operates all over the world who is one of the biggest FSPs in South Africa. They build and maintain a culture of innovation, and create value through fantastic staff retention. They are looking for a BI Developer to create and maintain a data warehouse and business intelligence (BI) application used for the analysis of data. Over and above this they are looking for someone who really understands how the data affects business. Qualification:MatricBCom in Information SystemsOrBTech (Information Technology)OrBSc (Computer Science) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 5 years relevant experience in Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence, Software DevelopmentDatabase Administration (DBA)Highly proficient in working with business models and large data sets Job Description:Design data tables and enhancements to existing tables following best practice and ensuring that drill-through to source data is always possible. Ensure accuracy after development, as your data will be tested against source systems in order to obtain sign-off from business users and/or BI Manager on the database development that was carried out. Furthermore, BI reports, dash boards, analytical cubes and dynamic cubes are to be maintained and developed where necessary.

