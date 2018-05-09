Full Stack Developer

If you are all about company culture and want to join a team of developers that are all about success where your opinion and hard-work will be valued, then apply to this position with our client based in Cape Town.Key requirements:• IT Degree or Diploma• 5+ years’ experience• JavaScript• Node.JS• AngularJS• Vue.JS• React/ Redux• jQuery• Bootstrap• MySQL• SQLIf you meet the following requirements, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact Logan on (contact number) or visit our website at http://www.staffingprojects.co.za NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line.Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position