Java Senior Software Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

A rapidly growing tech travel agency seeks a Java Senior Software Engineer to join their team and help scale their platform. Your core focus will be to improve or build on the system’s functionality to heighten customer experience and deliver exceptional quality features to business. The ideal candidate should be experienced using Java, React, Angular, Rest, Message Queues, Spring, MySQL, Postgres, Apache, Camel, Redis/Elastic ache, Hazelcast and Ruby.

DUTIES:

Collaborate with internal stakeholders to propose solutions based on business requirements.

Write clean, testable code.

Follow security principles.

Perform tests and debugging to maximize program efficiency.

Releases the software to live.

Analyse issues.

Keep up with the latest industry developments.

REQUIREMENTS/SKILLS:

No less than 5 years’ experience.

Extensive XML processing experience.

Experience with Web Services integration.

Experience with databases e.g. MySQL, PostgreSQL, exposure to NoSQL DB a bonus.

Any of the following would be beneficia – React, Angular, Rest, Message Queues, Spring, MySQL, Postgres, Apache, Camel, Redis/Elasticache, Hazelcast and Ruby

Experience with JUnit or similar code testing tools.

Experience with Gradel or similar build tools.

Able to work in an Agile environment.

Work with minimal specifications.

Have a DevOps mindset.

Advantageous:

Continuous Integration experience.

Scripting languages such as Scala, Ruby, or Python.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passionate about code.

Driven.

A love for the travel industry.

