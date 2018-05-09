Lead Web Developer

Join one of South Africa’s leading software houses as a Lead Web Developer. The ideal candidate will have a love for coding, and you will be part of a vibrant, multi-talented group of strategists, coders, marketers and designers. Qualification:Relevant Tertiary Degree (preferable) Skills & Experience: Minimum 4 years’ experienceExperience in leading a digital teamStrong understanding of and experience in PHP, HTML, CSS, JavaScript and jQueryGood experience with MySQL database design and developmentDeep experience developing for WordPress and other CMS platformsPassionate about developmentAbility to research emerging technologies and identify possible new applicationsAwareness of and experience in implementation, web standards, good coding practicesExperience with cross-browser compatibility including Internet Explorer rendering issues and solutions Job Description:Create and maintain custom-developed websites, often using WordPress as a CMS.Participate in the conceptual phase of projects, defining deliverables and technologies.Work closely with other teams in the business to implement customer requirements. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, ROBIN CHRISTIAN on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027352.

Learn more/Apply for this position